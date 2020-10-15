https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/scully-suspended-c-span-lying-hack/

Steve Scully, the C-SPAN personality who had been scheduled to moderate the now-canceled second presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, has been suspended from the company for lying about his Twitter account being hacked.

He made the claims when he posted a statement to former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci that appeared to indicate he was biased against the president.

The president noted the action:

I was right again! Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended from @cspan indefinitely. The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the “Commission”. Did I show good instincts in being the first to know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

TRENDING: VIDEO: Trump supporters chant ‘4 more years’ at Biden rally

He said, “I was right again! Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended from @cspan indefinitely. The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the ‘Commission.’ Did I show good instincts in being the first to know?”

Fox News reported Scully was suspended indefinitely.

The network reported, “Scully, the ‘Washington Journal’ host who was selected to moderate the now-canceled town hall event, went viral last week after a tweet sent from his account indicated he had reached out to former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, something he later alleged was the result of being hacked.”

Should Steve Scully have been suspended for lying about ‘hack’? 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Scully admitted, in a statement: “For several weeks, I was subjected to relentless criticism on social media and in conservative news outlets regarding my role as moderator for the second presidential debate, including attacks aimed directly at my family. This culminated on Thursday, October 8th when I heard President Trump go on national television twice and falsely attack me by name. Out of frustration, I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci. The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.”

He said, “These were both errors in judgment for which I am totally responsible. I apologize.”

He said he knows his actions “let down a lot of people.”

C-SPAN said, “We are very saddened by this news and do not condone his actions. Starting immediately, we have placed Steve on administrative leave. After some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN.”

The Presidential Debate Commission earlier had claimed that Scully did not generate the Twitter statement in question.

The commission had scheduled Scully to moderate the second presidential debate, originally set for Thursday.

But it was canceled when it demanded the participants take part remotely, and Trump said that was not worth his time.

One of the issues would have been that a moderator, working with candidates positioned remotely, likely would have had the technical capability to shut off a candidate, a move that would not have been approved by the Trump campaign.

Scully’s message to Scaramucci was: “@Scaramucci should I respond to trump.”

Scaramucci responded, “Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down.”

Scully’s neutrality had been undermined earlier by word that he had worked as an intern for Biden when he was a senator, and the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, another Democrat.

During the 2016 campaign, Scully shared a New York Times op-ed headlined, “No, Not Trump, Not Ever.”

In a tweet in 2016, Scully posted a photo of him with Biden, saying, “Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash ’16.”

Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash ’16 pic.twitter.com/Z9gdC6Cmi1 — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) June 4, 2016

In a Cable Center interview in 2011, Scully said his internship with Biden was his “first chance to really see politics up close in Washington, D.C.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

