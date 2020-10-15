https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/seattle-police-officer-suffers-burns-thug-lights-vehicle-fire-inside/

A Seattle Police Officer was injured tonight and suffered burns after a thug hurled a flaming stick into the patrol car. The suspect then fled down an alley where he was arrested.

The Seattle Times reported:

Police responded to the South Lake Union park just before 2 p.m. after receiving calls that a man was walking around with a piece of burning lumber, said Seattle police spokesperson Detective Patrick Michaud.

“The guy walks up to the police car (and) either puts the flaming stick into the patrol car or breaks a window and puts it in,” Michaud said. The patrol vehicle, which was parked in an alleyway off John Street, became engulfed in flames.

The officer inside the vehicle shot at the man but didn’t hit him, Michaud said, and the suspect fled on foot.

Officers chased the man into a nearby parking garage, where they hit him with a stun gun and took him into custody.