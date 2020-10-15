https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/security-guard-who-shot-and-killed-trump-supporter-in-denver-to-be-charged-with-second-degree-murder/

As Twitchy reported, 9News in Denver hired a security guard to accompany its crew as it covered a patriot rally that was guaranteed to draw droves of counter-protesters. After the security guard shot and killed a Trump supporter after a scuffle, it was revealed that he was not even licensed as a security guard.

Matthew Dolloff will be charged Monday with second-degree murder.

The Colorado Sun reports:

Denver prosecutors on Thursday announced they will charge Matthew Dolloff with second-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting as dueling protests wrapped up in Civic Center park.

The 30-year-old, who was working as a private, contracted security guard for television station 9News at the time of the shooting, faces between 16 and 48 years in prison if convicted.

Dolloff is accused in the killing of 49-year old Lee Keltner, a Navy veteran and custom cowboy hat maker. Dolloff was initially being held on suspicion of committing first-degree murder.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...