https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/security-guard-who-shot-and-killed-trump-supporter-in-denver-to-be-charged-with-second-degree-murder/

As Twitchy reported, 9News in Denver hired a security guard to accompany its crew as it covered a patriot rally that was guaranteed to draw droves of counter-protesters. After the security guard shot and killed a Trump supporter after a scuffle, it was revealed that he was not even licensed as a security guard.

Matthew Dolloff will be charged Monday with second-degree murder.

Denver prosecutors will charge Matthew Dolloff with second-degree murder in protest shooting https://t.co/ijmLgnWQCb — The Colorado Sun (@ColoradoSun) October 15, 2020

Unlicensed security guard Matthew Dolloff will be charged with murder in the 2nd degree https://t.co/EOTvqfAJ0o – @KDVR — Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 (@SMcK17) October 15, 2020

NEW: Matthew Dolloff will be charged with second-degree murder for killing Lee John Keltner on Oct. 10, as dueling demonstrations wrapped up downtown on Saturday.@Denverite is following the developing story:https://t.co/bT3fWyfvUG — cprnews (@CPRNews) October 15, 2020

The Colorado Sun reports:

Denver prosecutors on Thursday announced they will charge Matthew Dolloff with second-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting as dueling protests wrapped up in Civic Center park. The 30-year-old, who was working as a private, contracted security guard for television station 9News at the time of the shooting, faces between 16 and 48 years in prison if convicted. Dolloff is accused in the killing of 49-year old Lee Keltner, a Navy veteran and custom cowboy hat maker. Dolloff was initially being held on suspicion of committing first-degree murder.

What is @9NEWS being charged with? — Steve S (@SD452XR) October 15, 2020

Will the station face criminal charges? Or just civil? — The Lone Star Wizard (@LoneStrWizard) October 15, 2020

@9News knew exactly who they were hiring. There’s no coincidence here. They were trying to make their own news. Hope they’re sued into oblivion for murder. — SamuelAdams (@SamuelA97142158) October 15, 2020

that looked like first degree to me. — ❌ delete me (Christopher Drummond Wilson) (@delete57077491) October 15, 2020

Better to try 2nd than 1st and let him off. Realistic charge. — OxLeyMcQibbles (@OxKibbles) October 15, 2020

For people wondering why it is a 2nd degree charge and not 1st degree it is because 1st degree requires solid proof of premeditation. — RiotWatchUSA (@RiotWatchUSA) October 15, 2020

Rittenhouse charged with first degree, this guy gets second degree — Dr. Redduck🇺🇸 (@DRedduck) October 15, 2020

