https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/sen-dick-blumenthal-calls-for-protests-in-the-streets-to-delay-amy-coney-barretts-confirmation/

As Twitchy reported, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, actually had some kind words for both Amy Coney Barrett and for her colleague Lindsey Graham — which has liberals demanding she step down from her position on the committee.

Democrats want someone who’ll put up a fight — even a fruitless one — and Sen. Richard Blumenthal is filling that request by saying the “last, best hope for the American people” is that the Senate vote against Barrett (which it’s not going to do). He’s even demanding that (more) people protest in the streets, and not just in Washington, D.C.

The Democrats have their people out on the street and organized; might as well use ’em.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...