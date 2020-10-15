https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tillis-hunter-biden-hillary-clinton-trump/2020/10/15/id/992166

There should be “full transparency” concerning Hillary Clinton’s emails and the allegations concerning Hunter Biden and Democrat nominee Joe Biden relating to Ukraine and China, Sen. Thom Tillis said Thursday.

“We should see the e-mails,” the North Carolina Republican told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

“Secretary (Mike) Pompeo is going by the book to make sure they’re released properly. The revelations from Hunter Biden are not covered by any other networks but it’s real and it’s something that should be investigated and Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, everyone should have transparency.”

He also called for his own Democrat opponent, Cal Cunningham, to be transparent after he had admitted to having an affair.

“My opponent has been running on a premise of truth and honor and last week he admitted to the fact that he had an affair with the wife of a combat veteran over the past couple of months,” said Cunningham. “His entire campaign was premised on what we all know now is a lie and I think he needs to come before the press and explain things. Keep the family out of it. When you run on the premise of truth and honor and you’ve been untruthful and dishonorable, that’s an important thing for the people of North Carolina to understand.”

Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee should take up the question about whether social media sites like Facebook and Twitter can be considered publishers and whether they are controlling the political narrative, said Tillis.

The New York Post’s article about Hunter Biden is being suppressed, he said, and that’s because there is a “systematic approach to manipulating people’s opinions” over candidates.

“I think they have to be held accountable and we have to recognize this is just not the way to run in a democracy,” said Tillis. “We need the facts out there. People should be held accountable for false information. But big tech companies need to be held accountable for influencing what information gets out there and what information doesn’t.”

