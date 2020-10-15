http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1KoOQvu7Hng/

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced plans to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after the platform engaged in an unprecedented censorship spree, suspending the account of the New York Post, and locking the accounts of the Trump campaign as well as White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in the space of 24 hours.

Twitter also censored links to the website of the House Judiciary Committee, although it later backtracked, calling this decision an “error.”

Via the Wall Street Journal:

The subpoena would require the Twitter executive to testify on Oct. 23 before the committee, according to the Republicans who announced the hearing.

GOP lawmakers are singling out Twitter because it prevented users from posting links to the articles, which the Post said were based on email exchanges with Hunter Biden, the Democratic candidate’s son, provided by allies of President Trump. Those people in turn said they received them from a computer-repair person who found them on a laptop, according to the Post. The Wall Street Journal hasn’t independently verified the Post articles. “This is election interference, and we are 19 days out from an election,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas), a committee member who discussed the subpoena with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), told reporters. “Never before have we seen active censorship of a major press publication with serious allegations of corruption of one of the two candidates for president.” The unprecedented censorship of the past few days was catalyzed by a scramble to suppress the New York Post’s publication of material indicating that Joe Biden, while Vice President, met with an executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian gas giant for which his son Hunter Biden worked. The former VP previously said, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” The meeting occurred in the same year that Biden, in his own words, pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a state prosecutor that had been investigating the company. Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His new book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, is currently available for purchase.

