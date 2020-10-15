https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/senators-grill-twitter-facebook-censorship-biden-scandal/

The Republican-majority Senate plans to subpoena the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook regarding their social media companies’ censorship of bombshell New York Post stories on a cache of emails seized by the FBI from a computer believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden.

The New York Post reported Wednesday it obtained from former Mayor Rudy Giuliani copies of emails from a laptop computer that had been turned in to a Delaware repair shop and never retrieved by the computer’s owner, believed to be Hunter Biden. The laptop and its contents were seized by the FBI in December. One email purportedly from Hunter Biden contradicts Joe Biden’s claim that he never discussed with his son the lucrative business deals made in Ukraine and China during the Obama administration. In another, reported Thursday, Hunter Biden said a business deal in China that would pay him $10 million would benefit not only him but his family.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, held an impromptu news conference Thursday during a break in the Senate confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to announce the plan to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Cruz said he wants Dorsey to “explain why Twitter is abusing its corporate power to silence the press and cover up allegations of corruption.”

He said that while the reports need further verification, they raise “questions Vice President Biden should answer.”

“Big tech billionaires don’t get to actively interfere in the election,” he said. “That’s what they’re doing right now.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said social media companies had no problem distributing stories about the now-debunked Steele dossier, which claimed Trump-Russia collusion.

“It was all over the place, never blocked,” he said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., charged that the ongoing “attempt to rig” the 2020 election is “unprecedented.”

He said the Twitter and Facebook “monopolies” must answer to the American people for their actions.

Liberal law professor Jonathan Turley told Fox News the reports are “major news.”

“The companies are literally blocking people from being able to see the original story,” he said. “We should be seeing Democrat senators crying foul.”

If the reports are true, he said, they raise “a host of troubling questions.”

“What’s really troubling is that the Biden campaign is not categorically denying this. That would raise more questions.”

He warned that the companies “are making the case against themselves” amid an ongoing debate over whether or not they are liable for the content on their platforms.

President Trump has demanded “full transparency” from Biden on his family’s international business.

The Biden campaign said Twitter’s “response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.”

The Washington Examiner noted Twitter also suspended the Trump campaign’s feed for linking to the story and blocked U.S. senators from discussing the report.

Twitter has cited its “hacking” rules as reason to close down accounts, but the emails at the center of the Post story were not hacked.

