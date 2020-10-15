https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/siren-twitter-has-locked-out-teamtrump-the-official-account-of-the-trump-campaign/

The Trump campaign’s Tim Murtaugh reports that Twitter has locked out @TeamTrump, the official account of the campaign, over a video calling “Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years” because it was related to the New York Post article on Hunter Biden:

There are 19 days to go until the election:

Twitter also locked out Kayleigh McEnanay from her personal account:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...