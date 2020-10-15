https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/15/siren-twitter-has-locked-out-teamtrump-the-official-account-of-the-trump-campaign/

The Trump campaign’s Tim Murtaugh reports that Twitter has locked out @TeamTrump, the official account of the campaign, over a video calling “Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years” because it was related to the New York Post article on Hunter Biden:

Twitter has locked out @TeamTrump for posting video of clips of Joe Biden lying about never speaking to Hunter about foreign business deals. Includes snips of @nypost exposing the lies. Biden doesn’t dispute the authenticity of the docs. STILL protecting Biden from bad story. pic.twitter.com/VGJPYGiwlU — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 15, 2020

There are 19 days to go until the election:

Twitter has suspended ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the ⁦@nypost⁩ article. 19 days out from the election. pic.twitter.com/Z9FFzridyr — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 15, 2020

Twitter also locked out Kayleigh McEnanay from her personal account:

President @realDonaldTrump on Twitter suspending Kayleigh McEnany’s account pic.twitter.com/e6v38LiYtt — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 14, 2020

