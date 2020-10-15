https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/15/so-much-for-the-sisterhood-amy-coney-barretts-sorority-deletes-hurtful-tweet-about-her-scotus-nomination/

As Twitchy reported, 88 out of well over a thousand faculty members at Notre Dame signed a letter earlier this week calling for Amy Coney Barrett to withdraw from consideration for the Supreme Court. Many noted that not one person from the law school had signed the letter, but several librarians did, as well as professors of something called “peace studies,” citing Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s “dying wish” as one of three reasons she should drop out.

Now we’re learning from The Blaze that Barrett’s sorority deleted a tweet announcing Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court because it was “hurtful to many.”

The Blaze reports:

But given that Barrett is conservative — and everything else that comes along with that — some loud voices apparently were beside themselves over Kappa Delta daring to say “we recognize Judge Coney Barrett’s significant accomplishment.”

The College Fix reported that that original tweet was deleted — and the day after the original post went up, the sorority wrote an apology tweet to those who offended by the original tweet as well as those upset by its removal.

“Our approach was disappointing and hurtful to many,” the sorority wrote.

Their approach was to include in the initial announcement, “we do not take a stand on political appointments,” just to be clear. But the sorority apologized, including some nonsense about the sorority’s “intentional journey for … a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.” We’d say they failed at the diversity part.

Whatever happened to Madeleine Albright saying, “There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women”?

