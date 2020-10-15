https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/15/some-apology-jack-dana-loesch-torches-twitter-for-locking-her-over-story-she-wrote-about-big-tech-blocking-ny-posts-hunter-biden-story/

Welp, this happened:

. @twitter @jack @support locked my account because I shared a story *I* wrote about Big Tech and the @nypost . Some apology, Jack. pic.twitter.com/iT3XD7Xiyh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 15, 2020

They locked Dana for just WRITING ABOUT IT.

Jeebus.

Wonder if Twitter will lock us for writing about them locking Dana for writing about them blocking the Hunter Biden story.

Sheesh, that’s a lot of blocking and locking for a supposed platform open for people to share their ideas. It’s almost as if Twitter has admitted they’re a publisher.

@Twitter has made a decision. They have gone completely 1984. They will suppress any information. they’re going to come after anyone with a conservative viewpoint. This is now 2 weeks till Election Day.

This is CCP style suppression. pic.twitter.com/s8hjvVBcny — I’m your Huckleberry🎃💀 (@MrDMummery) October 15, 2020

This is pretty damn creepy, yup.

They’ve already stolen the election for Biden. That’s why they don’t care about anyone’s outrage. — Captain Offensive † (@Iusetoiletpaper) October 15, 2020

Let’s hope this isn’t the case and that Americans can still elect who they choose, not a woman who was chosen for them.

We see you, DNC.

They deserve to lose 230… they’re not platforms, but publishers. Big Tech deserves to be broken up just like Theodore Roosevelt did with the Trusts. — David Nassau (@DavidENassau) October 15, 2020

The essence of @jack‘s ‘apology’ was that the tyranny was unacceptable because it wasn’t explained properly. He is all for well explained or transparent tyranny. He may have a point there. Even Communist Russia and Nazi Germany tried to hide their crimes with propaganda. — Mike Vonn (@MikeVonn2) October 15, 2020

Oops, sorry we didn’t explain out tyranny more clearly.

Yup.

***

