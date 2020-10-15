https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/15/some-apology-jack-dana-loesch-torches-twitter-for-locking-her-over-story-she-wrote-about-big-tech-blocking-ny-posts-hunter-biden-story/

Welp, this happened:

They locked Dana for just WRITING ABOUT IT.

Jeebus.

Wonder if Twitter will lock us for writing about them locking Dana for writing about them blocking the Hunter Biden story.

Sheesh, that’s a lot of blocking and locking for a supposed platform open for people to share their ideas. It’s almost as if Twitter has admitted they’re a publisher.

This is pretty damn creepy, yup.

Let’s hope this isn’t the case and that Americans can still elect who they choose, not a woman who was chosen for them.

We see you, DNC.

Oops, sorry we didn’t explain out tyranny more clearly.

Yup.

***

Related:

OMG make it stop!!! Rachel Maddow trying to make Kamala Harris relatable and funny during interview about ‘Pence Fly’ is just CRINGE (watch)

AYFKM right now?! Twitter DRAGGED for trying to STOP House Judiciary GOP from re-linking NY Post’s Hunter Biden story

BUSTED: Alex VanNess proves Twitter is lying its a*s off about WHY they blocked Hunter Biden story and suspended people sharing it

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...