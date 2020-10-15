https://www.dailywire.com/news/feinstein-takes-heat-after-hot-mic-reportedly-catches-her-talking-barretts-pro-life-views-religion

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (CA) was reportedly caught on a hot mic Thursday discussing Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s pro-life views and her “religion.”

“Sen. Feinstein hot mic talking about Judge Amy Coney Barrett,” reported Faithwire editor Tré Goins-Phillips. “She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion,” Feinstein allegedly says about the judge.

WATCH:

📽️ Sen. Feinstein hot mic talking about Judge Amy Coney Barrett: “She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion.” pic.twitter.com/5dUBhHLQsn — Tré Goins-Phillips (@tregp) October 15, 2020

The alleged comment quickly went viral online, drawing backlash from some conservatives. Notably, it was Sen. Feinstein who told Judge Barrett that her Catholic “dogma lives loudly” within her during Barrett’s confirmation hearing to be a federal appeals judge in 2017.

“I don’t say this lightly but some of these politicians actually do hate people with religious moral compass,” reacted pro-life advocate Obianuju Ekeocha. “The way she says ‘she’s pro-life’ it sounds more like an accusation. It seems like she’s disgusted by that fact. Wow.”

I don’t say this lightly but some of these politicians actually do hate people with religious moral compass. The way she says “she’s pro-life” it sounds more like an accusation. It seems like she’s disgusted by that fact. Wow. https://t.co/JkyRKkPQ84 — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) October 15, 2020

Lawyer, author, and radio host Jordan Sekulow pointedly noted Article 6 of the Constitution: “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

Article 6 of US Constitution:

“no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” #Article6 #Feinstein #AmyConeyBarrett #SCOTUS https://t.co/WdijExJNvM — Jordan Sekulow (@JordanSekulow) October 15, 2020

“Once again, [Sen. Feinstein] is judging Amy Coney Barrett on the basis of her religion. We will never forget when she said, ‘The dogma lives loudly within you and that’s of concern…’ We cannot & should not tolerate religious bigotry,” posted Tea Party Patriots,” adding “#ConfirmACB.”

Once again, @SenFeinstein is judging Amy Coney Barrett on the basis of her religion. We will never forget when she said, “The dogma lives loudly within you and that’s of concern…” We cannot & should not tolerate religious bigotry.#ConfirmACB https://t.co/fK8zMKc2Qf — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) October 15, 2020

Heritage Foundation legal fellow Amy Swearer commented: “Senator Feinstein caught conflating how she prefers judges to act with how originalists like Judge Barrett actually act. The beauty of originalism is that Judge Barrett’s personal beliefs are irrelevant. She doesn’t start with an [sic] preferred outcome and force it on the text.”

Senator Feinstein caught conflating how she prefers judges to act with how originalists like Judge Barrett actually act. The beauty of originalism is that Judge Barrett’s personal beliefs are irrelevant. She doesn’t start with an preferred outcome and force it on the text. https://t.co/jxwGS9p5I0 — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) October 15, 2020

“Opposing killing children in the womb isn’t ‘religious’ or ‘deeply personal,’” said LiveAction President Lila Rose. “It’s morally correct. Don’t kill innocent humans. Laws should protect your right to life, not empower those who want to kill you. It’s really that simple.”

Opposing killing children in the womb isn’t “religious” or “deeply personal.” It’s morally correct. Don’t kill innocent humans. Laws should protect your right to life, not empower those who want to kill you. It’s really that simple. @SenFeinstein https://t.co/nVMqXTdwul — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 15, 2020

As noted by The Daily Wire last month, The Washington Post highlighted Barrett’s faith in an apparent attempt to paint her as an extremist unfit for the Supreme Court.

“Amy Coney Barrett, the judge at the top of Trump’s list to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has said we should always remember that a ‘legal career is but a means to an end … and that end is building the Kingdom of God,’” one Washington Post reporter tweeted.

“Trump’s likely RBG replacement, Amy Coney Barrett, is a Catholic extremist with 7 children who does not believe employers should be required to provide health care coverage for birth control,” one progressive activist said of the judge. “She wants the rest of American women to be stuck with her extreme lifestyle.”

