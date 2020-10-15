https://www.dailywire.com/news/steve-scully-appears-to-blame-trump-for-his-actions-that-led-to-his-suspension

C-SPAN host Steve Scully, a former intern for then-Senator Joe Biden, appeared to blame President Donald Trump on Thursday for his actions that ultimately led to him being suspended from the network after he admitted that he lied about being hacked on Twitter several days ago.

The admission comes in response to a tweet that Scully sent to Trump opponent Anthony Scaramucci where he asked Scaramucci if he should “respond to Trump.” The tweet instantly created controversy and drew widespread accusations of bias as Scully was scheduled to host a presidential debate between Trump and Biden.

In a statement given to CNN, Scully appeared to blame Trump for his actions as he portrayed himself as a victim.

“For several weeks, I was subjected to relentless criticism on social media and in conservative news outlets regarding my role as moderator for the second presidential debate, including attacks aimed directly at my family,” Scully wrote. “This culminated on Thursday, October 8th when I heard President Trump go on national television twice and falsely attack me by name. Out of frustration, I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci. The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.”

“These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible. I apologize,” the statement continued. “These actions have let down a lot of people, including my colleagues at C-SPAN, where I have worked for the past 30 years, professional colleagues in the media, and the team at the Commission on Presidential Debates. I ask for their forgiveness as I try to move forward in a moment of reflection and disappointment in myself.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

