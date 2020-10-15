https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/stevie-nicks-thered-no-fleetwood-mac-not-abortion/

(BREITBART) – After telling Variety that she’s contemplating leaving the United States if President Donald Trump wins re-election, rocker Stevie Nicks says there wouldn’t have been a Fleetwood Mac if she had not had an abortion.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” said Nick in a recent interview with The Guardian. The singer ended her unborn child’s life in 1979 while she was dating Don Henley of The Eagles. “There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs – I would have had to walk away.”

Besides, Nicks felt that “the music we were going to bring to the world” was much more important than the life of her own flesh and blood.

