After telling Variety that she’s contemplating leaving the United States if President Donald Trump wins re-election, rocker Stevie Nicks says there wouldn’t have been a Fleetwood Mac if she had not had an abortion.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” said Nick in a recent interview with The Guardian. The singer ended her unborn child’s life in 1979 while she was dating Don Henley of The Eagles. “There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs — I would have had to walk away.”

Besides, Nicks felt that “the music we were going to bring to the world” was much more important than the life of her own flesh and blood.

“And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy,” she said. “And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

The rocker jumped into the presidential election last week, telling Variety in an interview to promote her new single “Show Them the Way” that she’s “thinking: Oh, space” if Trump wins. “Maybe I can talk Elon Musk into giving us a jet and letting me pick 50 people.”

Nicks is not the only celebrity elite to suggest that she wouldn’t have been able to figure out how to be successful in her career if she had started a family.

Earlier this year at the 77th Golden Globes, actress Michelle Williams suggested that abortion was the reason she was able to win a golden globe.

Watch Below:

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgement for the choices I’ve made and I’m also grateful to live in a moment in our society where choice exists because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” said Williams. “I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just the series of events that happen to you but one that I can stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I have carved with my own hand and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.”

On Wednesday, actress Patricia Arquette even took it upon herself to speak on behalf of suburban mothers across America, proclaiming that they want their daughters to have the right to abortion.

The majority of suburban women want their daughters to have the right to chose and to have access to a safe abortion if they need one. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 14, 2020

“The majority of suburban women want their daughters to have the right to chose and to have access to a safe abortion if they need one,” wrote Arquette to her 470,000 Twitter followers.

