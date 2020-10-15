https://www.dailywire.com/news/stevie-nicks-you-wouldnt-have-fleetwood-mac-if-i-didnt-abort-my-child-and-we-had-two-female-vocalists

Iconic singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks credited the success of band Fleetwood Mac to her decision to have her unborn child aborted.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Nicks waxed poetic about her “decision” to have the unborn baby aborted as a sort of feminist event, noting that Fleetwood Mac had two female vocalists and writers—a rarity.

“Abortion rights, that was really my generation’s fight,” the singer started, noting of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her “hero.” “If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions.”

(If Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, abortion legalization would be kicked back to the states.)

Nicks became pregnant in 1979 while she was dating Eagles singer Don Henley.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks said. “There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away.”

And if Nicks “walked away” from her career, she argued, she would deprive the world of Fleetwood Mac, which had two female vocalists and two lead female writers.

“And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy,” the 72-year-old said. “And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

The abortion, however, apparently weighed on Nicks. The singer admitted in 2014 during an interview with Billboard that her song “Sara” had a connection to her aborted child.

” … Don Henley told [a story] years ago, about your [Fleetwood Mac] song ‘Sara,’” Billboard said during the interview. “He said you got pregnant while the two of you were dating, and Sara was the name you gave the unborn baby.”

Nicks answered, “Had I married Don and had that baby, and had she been a girl, I would have named her Sara. But there was another woman in my life named Sara, who shortly after that became Mick’s wife, Sara Fleetwood.”

“So what Henley says about the song is accurate, but it’s not the entirety of the song?” pressed Billboard.

“Right,” Nicks said. “It’s accurate, but not the entirety of it.”

Speaking to The Guardian, Nicks also fantasized about potentially having a family in the eight years she wasted being addicted to a benzodiazepine called clonazepam, commonly known as Klonopin.

“I always look back and think: what could I have done during that time?” Nicks said. “Made a Fleetwood Mac album or a solo record. I could have gotten married or had a baby or adopted one. Let me tell you, if anybody ever tries to put you on Klonopin, run screaming out of the room.” The singer also noted that it was “‘annoying’ that so many of the men of her generation were able to pair up with younger women and start families later in life,” The Guardian said.

Nicks is currently single, but says she’s still a romantic and is holding out for love.

