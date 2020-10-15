https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/such-a-good-boy-brave-politico-firefighter-begs-twitters-forgiveness-after-getting-suspended-for-linking-to-ny-posts-hunter-biden-scoop/

Politico reporter Jake Sherman made the mistake of tweeting out the link to the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden purportedly arranging a meeting between then-VP Joe Biden and a Burisma executive.

But not to worry: Jake won’t dare make that mistake again.

Here’s another tweet Sherman deleted:

Have mercy on him, O Twitter gods! He meant no harm or disrespect!

Stop that, Ben. The last thing Jake Sherman needs right now is people mocking him for being an abject weenie.

So much stunning bravery … we’re not sure how Jake handles it.

