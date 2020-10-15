https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/such-a-good-boy-brave-politico-firefighter-begs-twitters-forgiveness-after-getting-suspended-for-linking-to-ny-posts-hunter-biden-scoop/

Politico reporter Jake Sherman made the mistake of tweeting out the link to the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden purportedly arranging a meeting between then-VP Joe Biden and a Burisma executive.

But not to worry: Jake won’t dare make that mistake again.

I tweeted a link to the NYP story right after it dropped yesterday morning. I immediately reached out to the Biden campaign to see if they had any answer. I wish i had given the story a closer read before tweeting it. @twitter suspended me pic.twitter.com/Lk3c2Vd7d2 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 15, 2020

my goal was not to spread informatoin. my goal was to raise questions about the story — as i did in subsequent tweets — and see how the biden campaign was going to respond. They later did respond. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 15, 2020

My account is clearly no longer suspended. I deleted the tweet. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 15, 2020

Here’s another tweet Sherman deleted:

Sherman immediately deleted this version. The last sentence is like a hostage tape pic.twitter.com/Cca4zF3bHa — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 15, 2020

Have mercy on him, O Twitter gods! He meant no harm or disrespect!

I’m sorry, this is insufficient. You must physically grovel before the gods of Twitter before your penance will be considered. https://t.co/Arby6m2I6m — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 15, 2020

Stop that, Ben. The last thing Jake Sherman needs right now is people mocking him for being an abject weenie.

Thread. Such a good boy. https://t.co/VV6qiFiccL — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 15, 2020

“I’m sorry, I deserved that. Twitter beats me because it loves me.” https://t.co/R85FIsWOL3 — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 15, 2020

So this guy caved because Twitter and the democrats pressured him ? Have I got that right? https://t.co/hxG3lKeiw6 — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) October 15, 2020

Blink if you’re being held hostage. — kaitlin, the dogma lives loudly within me (@thefactualprep) October 15, 2020

How the hell is the response to this “please forgive me for tweeting a news story from one of the country’s top newspapers” instead of “how dare you?” https://t.co/7Yekef82Qf — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 15, 2020

So much stunning bravery … we’re not sure how Jake handles it.

“I tweeted a story from a reputable source and don’t need to clear that with the Biden campaign or twitter. The tech industry does not get to decide what is and is not newsworthy.” FIFY — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 15, 2020

You wrote a book called “The Hill to Die On”, @JakeSherman . This is one of those hills, but I’m guessing you won’t. https://t.co/eBfUDNdi5Z — Christy J. (@NoDramaGal) October 15, 2020

