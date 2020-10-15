https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/survey-1-8-believe-coronavirus-hoax-usher-forced-vaccinations/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A University of Cambridge survey has revealed that one in eight people in Britain believe that coronavirus is a globalist conspiracy designed to enable governments to usher in forced vaccinations.

The study, published in the Royal Society Open Science journal, also found that close to one in five will refuse to get a Covid vaccine.

“Certain misinformation claims are consistently seen as reliable by substantial sections of the public,” proclaimed Dr Sander van der Linden, co-author of the study.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

