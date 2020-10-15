https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/15/swing-voters-are-sticking-with-trump-expect-him-to-be-reelected-n1059240

Former Obama voters who supported Trump in 2016 are sticking with the president, and by a wide margin, according to a six-month survey in battleground states.

The Swing Voter Project found that 68% of swing voters they polled in Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are planning to vote for Trump again. They also overwhelmingly believe President Trump will be reelected.

“The pandemic has dramatically altered our lives, but it has had little impact on how our swing voters view Donald Trump and their willingness to vote for him this autumn,” the survey explains. “Criticism of President Trump’s pandemic response has become a centerpiece of the Biden campaign; however, most of our swing voters don’t blame the president for the negative impacts of the coronavirus. They believe this is an unprecedented situation and President Trump is doing the best he can and as well as any other president would have, following the advice of experts.”

Swing voters also credit Trump for the strong economy pre-pandemic. “Even with the impact of the pandemic on their lives, most say they’re better off now than they were four years ago. He is like no other politician they have experienced in their lifetime and they believe he is working hard and standing up for our country.”

The poll also found that in a hypothetical situation where there were no presidential term limits and Trump was running against Barack Obama, Trump would win with swing voters by more than a 2-1 margin.

You can read the whole report here.

