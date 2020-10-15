https://noqreport.com/2020/10/15/ted-cruz-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-to-be-subpoenaed-over-hunter-biden-story-censorship/

Less than three weeks before the most consequential election of our lifetime, Twitter, Facebook, and other Big Tech companies have censored a NY Post article detailing Hunter Biden’s use of his father’s influence to secure more pay and a longer contract with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Dozens of prominent accounts and pages have been suspended for sharing the link to the article. Meanwhile, Twitter claimed the censorship was over “hacked” details.

This morning, Senators Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Josh Hawley announced they will be voting on a subpoena to hear testimony from Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter. Hawley noted that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should be subpoenaed as well.

“Chairman Lindsey Graham and I have discussed this at length and the committee today will be noticing a markup on Tuesday to issue a subpoena to Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Friday,” Cruz said.

The story is consequential to the election, not only because it shows the connection and potential corruption between Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden and Ukrainian officials, but also because Biden has said multiple times in the past that he never spoke to anyone about Burisma. He even claimed he knew nothing about the dealings Hunter Biden had in Ukraine. The campaign has now changed their story to indicate the meeting he did have with heads of Burisma were “not official.”

Twitter and Facebook censorship has been a problem for a long time, but as our EIC noted this morning, there has never been real action by Republicans over the issue. There has been plenty of talk and occasional threats, but not actions. It seems the Senate Judiciary Committee is finally ready to act.

Connect with one of hundreds of physicians nationwide who believe in HCQ as a prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.

Big Tech has bullied conservatives for long enough. With Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Josh Hawley taking action, we may not see a resolution before the election but we may finally get to see the truth exposed.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

