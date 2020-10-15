https://hannity.com/media-room/that-settles-it-biden-camp-says-twitter-ban-proves-hunter-biden-story-false-and-not-true/

Twitter has suspended ⁦ @TeamTrump ⁩ for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the ⁦ @nypost ⁩ article.

“You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission,” the post reads.

The lock-out comes less than 3 weeks before Election Day.

“Your account has been locked,” the standard Twitter message read. “What happened? We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against posting private information.”

Social media giant Twitter locked-out an official Trump campaign account Wednesday after publishing a video featuring Hunter Biden; forcing many to question the company’s role in the 2020 general election.

GRAHAM SLAM: Lindsey Graham Says Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Deals Don’t ‘Pass the Smell Test’

Senator Lindsey Graham weighed-in Monday on the widening political scandal surrounding Hunter Biden and a Ukrainian energy firm; saying his business relationships “don’t pass the smell test.”

“I love Joe Biden as a person but we are not going to give a pass to what is obviously a conflict of interest. I believe Hunter Biden’s association on the Burisma board doesn’t pass the smell test. If a Republican was in the same position, they’d certainly be investigated!” posted Graham on social media.

Graham officially requested documents Friday related to Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Ukraine officials, and the Obama administration; submitting the formal letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Today, I sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to contacts between: Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko,” posted Graham on social media.

Graham stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night after another day of the Democrats’ public impeachment inquiry; saying the whole process is quickly “becoming a joke” at the American people’s expense.

“I would say check-mate, game over,” said Hannity.

“It makes no sense that he knows this now and didn’t know it then. This whole thing is becoming a joke… The Vice President said he never talked to Sondland about anything. Why didn’t he mention this deal the first time he testified?” asked Graham.

“This doesn’t add up. What are these phone calls about? I want to know if there are any transcripts between the Vice President and the President of the Ukraine,” he added.