Twitter is now officially on a censorship hot streak.

Twitter is not censoring access to this new Post story. Which means, according to their own new rules – The story is accurate. The emails are authentic. The materials were not hacked. https://t.co/0HzpBWLqyJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2020

After doing their best to keep people from sharing — and reading — the New York Post’s “smoking gun” scoop on Hunter Biden’s email purportedly showing that he arranged a meeting between Joe Biden and a Burisma exec, Twitter is now trying to keep readers away from the New York Post’s scoop today on Hunter Biden and China:

Since @nypost hasn’t posted in 17 hours, I’ll assume they’re still locked. Their lead article today: “Emails reveal how Hunter Biden tried to cash in big on behalf of family with Chinese firm” https://t.co/zBi4PNuuKT — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 15, 2020

Looks normal there, but what happens if you try to click on the link to the story?

They’re blocking the new @nypost article from today, too. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) October 15, 2020

Twitter is now censoring the New York Post’s report on how Hunter Biden attempted to cash in with Chinese firms. pic.twitter.com/Az9KE0eens — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 15, 2020

Clicked on the link and got this gem pic.twitter.com/b1OIeWqex3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 15, 2020

Unbelievable. Yesterday, @twitter blocks links to @nypost story alleging Joe Biden corruption on China. TODAY, blocking links to ANOTHER NYPost story alleging Hunter Biden sold access to communist China for millions. I just tried to share that story. Here’s Twitter’s response 👇 pic.twitter.com/NZpw4gmcb2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 15, 2020

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Twitter is now censoring @nypost‘s latest reporting on Hunter Biden’s attempting to get Chinese funding. cc @SohrabAhmari pic.twitter.com/R9TLuIgkFn — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) October 15, 2020

Give it all the shots you want. Twitter’s not gonna let you share that story.

.@Twitter is now blocking the follow-up @NYPost piece on Hunter Biden and China. pic.twitter.com/NT8sFbeuMO — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 15, 2020

Twitter is now blocking direct links to the NY Post’s follow up story on the Hunter Biden emails. Outrageous and short-sighted. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 15, 2020

What gets me about Twitter is that they can’t possibly think blocking the link on their site is going to stop the story from spreading in various other ways. It’s just some kind of virtue signaling that they’re being “responsible.” — Holden (@Holden114) October 15, 2020

