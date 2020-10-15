https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/that-was-fast-twitter-moves-quickly-to-censor-ny-posts-unsafe-new-scoop-on-hunter-biden-and-china-screenshots/

Twitter is now officially on a censorship hot streak.

Well, ackshually …

After doing their best to keep people from sharing — and reading — the New York Post’s “smoking gun” scoop on Hunter Biden’s email purportedly showing that he arranged a meeting between Joe Biden and a Burisma exec, Twitter is now trying to keep readers away from the New York Post’s scoop today on Hunter Biden and China:

Looks normal there, but what happens if you try to click on the link to the story?

You don’t say!

OK, well, what if you just want to share the story?

Give it all the shots you want. Twitter’s not gonna let you share that story.

And par for the course now.

