Most Americans think of 2020 as a presidential election year.

But radical leftists – especially those who have hijacked and now control the Democratic Party – see this as a year of revolution for overthrowing the United States that they have been plotting for more than 100 years.

In 1912, America’s first progressive Democratic president, Woodrow Wilson, was eager to replace the “obsolete” U.S. Constitution. He was elected because Republican votes split between Progressive Teddy Roosevelt and incumbent President William Howard Taft.

Wilson created the “progressive income tax” – which would “tax only the rich” – and the Federal Reserve, to “furnish an elastic currency,” paper money with which Democrats could build gigantic government.

Wilson won reelection with the slogan “He Kept Us Out of War,” but weeks later, eager to create global government, he plunged conscripted Americans into World War I.

In a 1912 speech, Wilson called for replacing our government-limiting Constitution with a new “house” that utopian progressives wanted.

“[A] generation or two from now,” said Wilson, “the scaffolding will be taken away, and there will be the family in a great building whose noble architecture will at last be disclosed, where men can live as a single community, cooperative as in a perfected, coordinated beehive” – a totalitarian collectivist society.

Progressives, then and now, still want to replace America’s individualism, freedom and free enterprise.

As James Chace wrote in his history “1912”: “Both Roosevelt and Wilson, though not officially Socialists, in calling for change invited a ‘condition in which the rich are to be made reasonably poor and the poor reasonably rich by law,’ said Taft. He went on to declare that ‘the equal opportunity which those seek who proclaim the coming of so-called social justice involves a forced division of property, and that means socialism. …'”

This progressive government, warned Taft, “cannot create good times, it cannot make the rain to fall, the sun to shine, or the crops to grow, but it can, by pursuing a meddlesome policy, attempting to change economic conditions, and frightening the investment of capital, prevent a prosperity and a revival of business.”

Even in 1912, the radical left called for “social justice” as a way to drive wedges into American society and, by divide-and-conquer politics, seize power for itself. The “social justice warriors” (SJW) of today, as Tucker Carlson says, are waging a Marxist “class war disguised as a race war.”

The radical leftist goal in 2020 is to bring down America through a “controlled demolition,” using precisely placed explosives to destroy key parts of our society that have kept America standing tall.

If Democrats win the White House and Senate this November, they will use explosives quickly to blow up legal safeguards and ensure that no future vote of the people can ever remove them from power.

Target No. 1 in this demolition will be the Senate filibuster, a 60-vote supermajority that preserves Thomas Jefferson’s belief that “great issues should never be forced on slender majorities.” (Obamacare became law with only Democratic votes and parliamentary trickery.) With the filibuster gone, almost anything can be made law by a simple majority vote.

Target No. 2 will be the creation of six new seats on the Supreme Court, to be “packed” by appointed-for-life young leftists as unelected lawmakers imposing radical ideology, not justice. Joe Biden now says he is “not a fan” of court-packing, but he and his far-left running mate and heir-apparent, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, have never pledged not to do this.

Target No. 3 for demolition will be the U.S. Senate, packed with four perpetual Democrats from the new states of Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Target No. 4 will be all future election safeguards. A Democrat-dominated Congress will impose California-like ballot harvesting and mass mail-in ballots nationwide. Every election will for Democrats be easy to steal. The Electoral College will be de facto abolished or bypassed by state agreements that let the national popular vote rule.

Target No. 5 will be the electorate, soon to include millions of additional illegal aliens immediately given the vote. A huge class of people dependent on government checks will guarantee future Democratic election dominance.

Nothing could prevent free speech or gun ownership being redefined as “collective rights” denied to individuals; or outlawing private property; or lowering the voting age to 15 while banning senior citizen voting.

An ever-poorer, weaker United States will dissolve into a Chinese Communist Party-controlled global government, which is fine with violent infantilized Biden-supporting Brownshirt mobs that chant: “No Trump! No Wall! No USA at all!”

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.

