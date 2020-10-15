https://www.newswars.com/the-dueling-battle-of-town-halls-trump-vs-biden/

With the second presidential debate canceled, mainstream networks ABC and NBC are hosting separate town halls for Democrat contender Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Tonight, Infowars will be covering both events in a Dueling Battle of Town Halls: Trump Vs. Biden special broadcast, hosted by Deanna Lorraine, Owen Shroyer, and Harrison Smith.

Tune in to this page and at Banned.video for exclusive live coverage and analysis you won’t see anywhere else. Get around the Twitter censors by sharing links from CensoredByJack.com.

The War Room kicks off coverage starting at 5PM:

And tune in at 7PM for more Town Hall coverage on 2020 Election Countdown:

Watch the high energy Trump Town Hall here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5yUnUxpr_g

Watch the Biden Town Hall snooze fest here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZZzfrapNvo

