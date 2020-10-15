https://hannity.com/media-room/the-horror-dems-upset-after-feinstein-thanks-graham-for-best-hearings-gives-bipartisan-hug/

A backlash grew on social media Thursday after Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein praised Senator Lindsey Graham’s Supreme Court hearings; thanking the Republican before the two embraced in a bipartisan hug.

“I just want to thank you. This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in,” she tells him. “Thank you so much for your leadership.”

Here’s Sen. Feinstein hugging Lindsey Graham after the SCOTUS hearing concluded, in case you were wondering about the extent to which Democrats need to elect people actually capable of fighting.pic.twitter.com/V5Od6dQ3T4 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 15, 2020

Here’s Lindsey Graham, who refuses to take a coronavirus test, hugging 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein at the end of today’s hearing pic.twitter.com/f8h0tTLeGs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2020

“Here’s Sen. Feinstein hugging Lindsey Graham after the SCOTUS hearing concluded, in case you were wondering about the extent to which Democrats need to elect people actually capable of fighting,” posted one user on social media.

“Here’s Lindsey Graham, who refuses to take a coronavirus test, hugging 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein at the end of today’s hearing,” added a writer for Vox.

Watch the moment above.

