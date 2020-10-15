http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Xbyi6m81XXk/the-scully-case-cracked.php

C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully absurdly claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked to conceal his consultation with Anthony Scaramucci over President Trump’s criticism of him in connection with the canceled presidential debate that was to have taken place today. C-SPAN promptly disseminated Scully’s hacking claim. The FBI was supposedly called in to investigate.

As I noted in “Sad saga of Steve Scully,” Chris Wallace vouched for Scully. Case closed!

Whoever was assigned to the case, it should have taken about five minutes to crack. I awarded Donald Trump, Jr. pride of place among the sapient responses to Scully’s hacking claim.

Hey C-SPAN, were the hackers screaming “This is MAGA country!” while they were hacking his account??? https://t.co/smc3bGs4Fl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 9, 2020

A week later, Scully has confessed. As we guessed at the time, it’s an Anthony Weiner situation. C-SPAN announced today that it has suspended Scully indefinitely after he admitted he lied. “Out of frustration, I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci,” Scully said in a statement. “The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.”

Don’t cry for Steve, Argentina. He’ll be back soon and in any event greener pastures await over at CNN.

