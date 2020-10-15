https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-joe-biden-admits-open-packing-supreme-court-video/

Joe Biden held a town hall on ABC hosted by Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos.

George Stephanopoulos asked Joe Biden his view on packing the Supreme Court.

Joe Biden has been dodging this question for several weeks and he recently said voters “don’t deserve” to know whether he will destroy the US Constitution by altering an entire branch of government.

On Thursday night, Joe Biden admitted he’s “open” to packing the Supreme Court — a very radical idea being proposed by the Marxists who control the Democrat party.

This should be disqualifying.

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “I’m open” to packing the Supreme Courthttps://t.co/yMdA7LfuK5 pic.twitter.com/rgfaxUHNow — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2020

