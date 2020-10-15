https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/15/they-cant-handle-the-truth-ice-cube-says-cnn-canceled-scheduled-interview-after-news-that-hes-been-working-with-trump/

Rapper/actor Ice Cube has been speaking with the Trump White House and helping develop one part of their economic plan:

So @icecube has officially given the Trump campaign permission to reveal that he has been helping us develop President Trump’s groundbreaking black Trump platform: The Platinum Plan! “Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate! Thank you for leading,”- @KatrinaPierson pic.twitter.com/gutHEMqSAv — Diante Johnson (@BCFPresident) October 14, 2020

Ice Cube, who says he hasn’t endorsed anybody in the presidential race, explained a bit about how it happened (“CWBA” stands for “Contract With Black America”):

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

And after news that he’s been speaking with the Trump administration about some of his ideas, Ice Cube tweeted about a scheduled interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN:

So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight. I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

Gee, it’s almost as if somebody at CNN is concerned about protecting the preferred narrative.

The left doesn’t like black Americans thinking for themselves. — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) October 15, 2020

They know they can’t control you, so they don’t want you on. — Scott Carlson (@roundsbythe1000) October 15, 2020

Come on down this aisle we welcome you with open arms! No judgement here and we enjoy free-thinking. — Gina Orendorff (@ginao12) October 15, 2020

I don’t know about you, but I’m interested in seeing the interview. I think a lot of people would. https://t.co/vgbNRafy2v — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) October 15, 2020

Apparently somebody at CNN wasn’t so eager to see what would happen during the interview.

