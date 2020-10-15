https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/15/things-happen-twitter-spox-tells-daily-callers-peter-j-hasson-it-blocked-house-judiciary-gop-from-sharing-hunter-biden-scoop-in-error/

So, you know how Twitter tried to prevent the House Judiciary Republicans from sharing the New York Post’s scoop on Hunter Biden’s email purportedly acknowledging a meeting he set up between Joe Biden and a Burisma exec?

Well, this should make you feel better. Turns out it was all just a misunderstanding, you guys:

Twitter tells me their censorship of @JudiciaryGOP‘s official website was done “in error” and has been reversed https://t.co/x8OIsKnXoV — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 15, 2020

More from Daily Caller investigative reporter Peter J. Hasson:

Twitter said it erroneously blocked a link to the official government website for House Judiciary Committee Republicans that republished a censored New York Post story about Hunter Biden . “The link referenced was blocked in error. That decision has been reversed and the link is now unblocked,” a Twitter spokesman, who insisted on anonymity as a condition for releasing a statement, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

So just lay off of Twitter, all right?

Things happen.

OK but uhh… what was the error? https://t.co/Rmqge9wKbX — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 15, 2020

The error was evidently thinking Twitter could at least pretend to not be so damn biased.

Nobody believes this.

***

Update:

‘This is election interference’: Sens. Graham, Cruz & Hawley say Judiciary Committee will hold vote to subpoena tech CEOs https://t.co/ajabOkmD7P — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 15, 2020

