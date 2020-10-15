https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/15/this-hale-razor-compares-media-coverage-of-wh-getting-covid-vs-media-coverage-of-team-kamala-getting-covid-and-its-perfect/

Hale Razor noticed something very telling in the way the media reacted to the news that two people on Team Kamala Harris have tested positive for COVID as opposed to how they reacted when the White House had an outbreak.

WHITE HOUSE GETS COVID: serves them right, recklessly irresponsible troglodytes KAMALA HARRIS TEAM GETS COVID: only shows that despite precautions this horrible virus can strike anyone anywhere and its victims deserve our compassion — Razor (@hale_razor) October 15, 2020

Now there’s a word we don’t hear often enough, troglodytes.

And boy howdy, did he nail it or what?

When the White House ‘broke out’ with the virus we lost count of the number of people who claimed Trump and his evil racist administration deserved it, how they were reckless and didn’t take the virus seriously enough, blah blah blah. But now two people on Kamala’s team have tested positive and it’s all THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS OMG THIS VIRUS IS SOOOO LIKE DANGEROUS.

Predictable but still.

Everyone will get the virus. — Cory (@parabellumpacem) October 15, 2020

Likely.

Clearly, the only way this could’ve have happened is Kamala staffers attend Trump rallies and Rose Garden events. — Razor (@hale_razor) October 15, 2020

Kamala got it because Trump is racist or something … white supremacy?

We’re just trying to keep up with the narrative these days.

And they along with 85% of their fellow Americans who wore masks demonstrate that masks are worthless. Let’s all stop and think about that — Fudley Doright (@FudlyD) October 15, 2020

Wait, asking people to actually THINK?! Careful, that sort of behavior on Twitter could get you suspended.

