Boston 7 News morning anchor Alaina Pinto says she was fired for appearing in Adam Sandler’s new Netflix film, “Hubie Halloween”:

Hi Friends! I have some news to share…

Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, “Hubie Halloween”. (1/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Wow, this seems overly harsh:

In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved. (2/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter – the future is bright! (3/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

The film is filled with a ton of celebrity cameos as you can see from the trailer:

Adam Sandler is back in Hubie Halloween — now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/4mUGMyJp8C — Netflix (@netflix) October 7, 2020

And Pinto was added to make it “as authentic as possible” since she’s an actual Boston reporter and this film is set in the area:

Hubie Halloween might be fictional, but director Steven Brill and his crew took great pains to make sure the film feels as authentic as possible. A large portion of the movie was filmed on location in Salem, Massachusetts, and the Hubie Halloween team worked very hard to get the city, which was currently enjoying its summer vacation, Halloween-ready. But it didn’t stop there. In order to really capture the New England spirit, Hubie Halloween recruited a local celebrity to come in and give the project some extra legitimacy. While 7News morning anchor Alaina Pinto may not be a national celebrity, she’s certainly a local one. Pinto has been working at the Boston-based WHDH since December 2016, and before that spent some time as a local TV reporter in Vermont. There’s a reason why she looks so comfortable behind that desk, after all. Hubie Halloween may be Pinto’s feature film debut, but she’s been doing this kind of thing for a while. She’s a pro.

What a dumb move:

Or are we missing something?

My question is, was this so egregious that you could not have simply been reprimanded or are second chances and learning experiences done? https://t.co/4MJyy0JwkF — Kevin Hitt (@Kevin_Hitt) October 15, 2020

There are rules and then there are rules:

a reporter can’t show her for even one second in a movie, but it’s OK for USA Today journalist moderator Susan Page to spend $4,000 of her own money to throw parties for admin officials, and be rewarded as a VP debate moderator where she did a terrible job. got it. https://t.co/lebw8cT1M8 — 👻Scream Park🎃 (@GenePark) October 15, 2020

We really would like to know more, because this seems like pretty standard stuff nowadays:

This is not only maddening but confusing. Don’t The Today Show hosts have cameos in one of the Sharknados? Doesn’t Rachel Maddow have a recurring role on Batwoman? Not saying it’s great, I’m just saying there’s already precedent for this stuff that this termination seems unfair https://t.co/Huxuno8yZR — Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) October 15, 2020

