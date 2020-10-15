https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/15/this-is-election-interference-sens-graham-cruz-hawley-say-judiciary-committee-will-hold-vote-to-subpoena-tech-ceos/

Facebook and Twitter flagging and censoring New York Post stories about the material reportedly found on the hard drive of a computer that belonged to Hunter Biden has caught the attention of congressional Republicans.

Today, during a break in a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting about Judge Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination, GOP Senators Cruz, Graham and Hawley spoke to reporters outside the hearing room regarding social media platform censorship with an election just around the corner:

Senator Cruz says he’s preparing a subpoena to compel testimony of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on blocking sharing of a NY Post article. “Twitter and Facebook and big tech billionaires don’t get to censor political speech and actively interfere in the election,” says @SenTedCruz — Katherine Gypson (@kgyp) October 15, 2020

Never before have we seen the censorship of a major outlet’s reporting, with serious allegations of corruption by a presidential candidate, days before an election. #BigTech crossed a line & must be held accountable. That’s why @senjudiciary is going to subpoena @jack. pic.twitter.com/FYHTacmbWr — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 15, 2020

Sen. Josh Hawley wants Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg subpoenaed as well:

Pleased to announce the full Judiciary Committee will vote on subpoena to @Twitter and @jack on Tuesday. That subpoena should include @Facebook — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 15, 2020

Here’s video of comments from Sens. Cruz, Graham and Hawley:

WATCH: Senators @tedcruz, @LindseyGrahamSC, and @HawleyMO call out Twitter and Facebook for their censorship of The New York Post’s reporting on Joe and Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings. Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Committee will vote to subpoena Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. pic.twitter.com/JTU5W3gIug — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 15, 2020

