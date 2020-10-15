https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/15/this-is-election-interference-sens-graham-cruz-hawley-say-judiciary-committee-will-hold-vote-to-subpoena-tech-ceos/

Facebook and Twitter flagging and censoring New York Post stories about the material reportedly found on the hard drive of a computer that belonged to Hunter Biden has caught the attention of congressional Republicans.

Today, during a break in a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting about Judge Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination, GOP Senators Cruz, Graham and Hawley spoke to reporters outside the hearing room regarding social media platform censorship with an election just around the corner:

Sen. Josh Hawley wants Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg subpoenaed as well:

Here’s video of comments from Sens. Cruz, Graham and Hawley:

***

Related:

‘Some apology, Jack’: Dana Loesch TORCHES Twitter for locking her over story SHE WROTE about Big Tech blocking NY Post’s Hunter Biden story

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...