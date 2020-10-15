https://www.theblaze.com/levintv/fauci-claims-trump-campaign-ad-out-of-context

The Trump campaign recently released a new ad that includes a video clip of White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci saying, “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more,” presumably in reference to the administration’s coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Monday, Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper that his quote had been taken out of context.

On a recent episode of “LevinTV,” BlazeTV host Mark Levin argued that Fauci’s words were not taken out of context, after all the video clip in question was cut from an interview with Levin himself, on “Life, Liberty, and Levin” in late March.

“It’s an accurate ad,” Levin said. “And it challenges that narrative by the media and the democrats that the president of the United States hasn’t been on top of this virus, that he was slow out of the gate, that he doesn’t listen to science, and so forth — you’ve all heard the propaganda.”

In the March interview, which you can watch here, Levin asked Fauci if he had ever “seen this big of a coordinated response by an administration to such a health threat.”

Fauci replied that “we’ve never had a threat like this,” and that the coordinated response had been “impressive.” He went on to say that he and other members of the [Trump-appointed] Coronavirus Task Force had been working “all hands on deck” virtually all day, every day at that point.

“So I can’t imagine, that under any circumstances, that anyone could be doing more,” Fauci added.

But when the Trump campaign added a video clip of Fauci uttering those exact words, Fauci quickly came out with a statement saying the sentence had been taken out of context, and that he had been talking about the White House Coronavirus Task Force and not praising President Trump.

“This isn’t news, it’s a hit job,” Levin said. “Let me ask you something. What’s the name of the administration? I think it’s called the Trump administration. Who appointed the task force? I think it was President Trump. Who runs the task force? I think President Trump’s vice president. Who [is consulted] before they make major decisions that affect our culture and our society? The president of the United States. This is ridiculous.”

Watch the video clip below for more from Mark Levin:

