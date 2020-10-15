https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/10/15/todays-hot-topics-tems-debate-duels-barrett-schools-section-230-rules-biden-fools/

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show.

We’ll preview tonight’s dueling-forums showdown, and what each candidate has to do tonight

Just how much should we believe from the NY Post’s scoop on Hunter Biden’s alleged hard drive?

Twitter locked out the Trump campaign. What does this portend from Congress?

Plus we’ll look at what’s next from the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation, and more! And then there’s this …

APNEWSALERT: NEW YORK (AP) — C-SPAN suspends political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admits he lied about his Twitter feed being hacked — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 15, 2020

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep winning after 2016? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

