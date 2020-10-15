https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/finance/trump-administration-denies-calif-wildfire-federal-aid-request?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Trump administration has denied a request by California for federal aid to help with wildfire damage over the past several months.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom requested a major presidential disaster declaration in a Sept.28 letter to President Trump to help pay for the cleanup and rebuilding of areas damaged in six separate wildfires.

Under the declaration requested, the federal government would have paid for recovery expenses and Federal Emergency Management programs programs would have become available to the state.

Brian Ferguson, a spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom, told the Los Angeles Times that the Trump administration denied the request.

Newson did not request a specific amount because the amount of damage is still unclear.

“The true cost won’t be known for months or years afterward,” Ferguson said. “What the state is looking for is the highest level of federal support, which requires the highest bars be cleared. But we feel our case for those requirements has been met,” he said.

