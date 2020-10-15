https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-blasts-steve-scully-for-lying-about-hack-the-debate-was-rigged

President Donald Trump responded on Thursday afternoon to the news that C-SPAN host Steve Scully had been suspended from the network following his admission that he lied about being hacked on Twitter a week ago.

“I was right again! Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked,” Trump wrote. “The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended from @cspan indefinitely. The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the ‘Commission’. Did I show good instincts in being the first to know?”

I was right again! Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended from @cspan indefinitely. The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the “Commission”. Did I show good instincts in being the first to know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

