https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-campaign-shreds-biden-surrogate-savannah-guthrie-after-combative-town-hall

The Trump campaign slammed NBC host Savannah Guthrie on Thursday night following her combative town hall with President Donald Trump, saying that the president “soundly defeated” her.

“Even though the commission canceled the in-person debate that could have happened tonight, one occurred anyway, and President Trump soundly defeated NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in her role as debate opponent and Joe Biden surrogate,” the campaign said in a statement. “President Trump masterfully handled Guthrie’s attacks and interacted warmly and effectively with the voters in the room.”

The campaign also took a shot at Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, who hosted Biden during a competing town hall event scheduled at the same time, noting that Biden was given a much easier path to navigate.

“Over on ABC it was a completely different scene, as once again Biden was kept comfortable and away from any questions that might challenge him,” the statement continued. “Americans can see that President Trump is leading the country, has built the economy to the best in the world once and is doing it again, and quite clearly has accomplished more in 47 months than Biden has in 47 years as a failed Washington politician.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

