President Donald Trump invoked his 14-year-old son Barron’s CCP virus diagnosis in saying that schools should be reopened and “get the children back to school,” adding that his son didn’t realize he had contracted the virus.

First lady Melania Trump confirmed Barron contracted the virus on Wednesday, adding that he has since tested negative.

“Barron Trump, he had the [virus],” Trump said at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday night. “He had it for such a short period of time I don’t even think he knew he had it because they’re young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off 99.9 percent, and Barron is beautiful and he’s free.”

“The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself,” Trump said, adding that “if you look at what’s happening with these lockdowns to children—get the children back to school.”

The first lady and the president, as well as several other White House officials, tested positive for the virus several weeks ago. Trump was taken to Walter Reed hospital in Maryland for treatment before he was released. Doctors have both confirmed that Trump, the first lady, and Barron have all tested negative, according to the update from Melania.

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” Melania Trump wrote. “In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son,” Melania wrote in the statement, which was released by the White House. “To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?’”

President Donald Trump (C), First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Barron Trump (L) return to the White House after two weeks spent at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey on Aug. 18, 2019. (Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady said she had “minimal symptoms” while dealing with the virus, although they “hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after.”

Other than the president, first lady, and their son, none of the other Trump family members—including Ivanka Trump and White House adviser Jared Kushner—have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was helping Trump prepare for his debate with Joe Biden, confirmed this week that he was released from the hospital after contracting the CCP virus.

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center,” Christie said on Twitter. “I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week.”

