https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-kisses-dictators-butts-dirtbag-senator-ben-sasse-trashes-president-trump-phone-call-trump-gives-endorsement-video/

Back in September 2019 President Donald Trump endorsed dirt-bag Ben Sasse.

Ben Sasse is Never-Trump scum who has attacked President Trump his entire time as US Senator.

This was one of President Trump’s worst tweets on record.

On Wednesday Ben Sasse trashed President Trump on a phone call with constituents.

TRENDING: DAY 2 BOMBSHELL: Newly Released Emails Show How Hunter Biden Worked to Cash in Big on China WITH MONEY HELD FOR HIS DAD, JOE BIDEN!

This guy is bad news.

Sasse said that President Donald Trump has “flirted” with white supremacists, “kisses dictators’ butts” and also criticized the way that the president treats women.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

