President Trump held his third rally in three days last night in Des Moines, Iowa after he was released by doctors to hit the campaign trail.

President Trump was in Florida on Monday, Pennsylvania on Tuesday and in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday night.

The Trump campaign released these numbers after the rally.

This is going to be an EPIC win for President Trump.

