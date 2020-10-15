http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GNssmqyt9iQ/

During a town hall on NBC on Thursday, President Donald Trump stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is holding up a deal on the next round of stimulus “Because she thinks it’s bad for her election” and that in the event that a deal on stimulus between the White House and the speaker can be struck, “the Republicans will agree to it.”

Trump said, “The problem you have is Nancy Pelosi. She couldn’t care less about the worker. She couldn’t care less about our people. And we should have a stimulus, and I want a stimulus. The Republicans will approve a stimulus. The problem is, she doesn’t want to do it. Because she thinks it’s bad for her election. The fact is, she’s wrong. Because people know, she’s in our way, she’s not approving it, she doesn’t appreciate our people, and she doesn’t appreciate, at all, our workers. Nancy Pelosi, we are ready to sign and pass stimulus.”

He added that Senate Republicans will support a large stimulus, and that “If Nancy Pelosi and I, through my representatives, or directly, I don’t care, if we agree to something, the Republicans will agree to it.”

