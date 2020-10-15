https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/521325-trump-refuses-to-disavow-qanon

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation ‘unacceptable’ Michael Cohen writing second book on Trump administration’s Justice Department As Trump downplayed the virus publicly, memo based on private briefings sparked stock sell-offs: NYT MORE on Thursday refused to disavow QAnon during an NBC News town hall, saying he knows nothing about it beyond that supporters of the theory are “strongly against pedophilia.”

Trump was asked by host Savannah Guthrie to disavow the conspiracy theory, after she described it as a theory about Democrats being a satanic pedophile ring.

“I know nothing about QAnon. I know very little,” Trump said. “You told me but what you tell me doesn’t necessarily make it fact. I hate to say that.”

“I know nothing about it. I do know they are very much against pedophilia, they fight it very hard. But I know nothing about it,” Trump continued.

When Guthrie noted that Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseSenators dial down rhetoric at Barrett hearing after 2018 Kavanaugh brawl Gloves come off in Barrett confirmation hearing Senate kicks off fight over Trump’s Supreme Court pick MORE (R-Neb.) said QAnon is “nuts” and that “real leaders call conspiracy theories conspiracy theories,” Trump again said claimed to have no knowledge about the theory.

“He may be right. I just don’t know about QAnon,” Trump said.

“You do know,” Guthrie pressed.

“I don’t know,” Trump continued.

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory whose followers believe that an underground cabal of Satanic worshipers run child sex trafficking rings and are in control of the so-called “deep state” government and that Trump is working to expose them.

The movement began on the internet but has grown substantially in recent months, garnering support even from some GOP congressional candidates. The FBI designated the collection of individuals a domestic terror threat in 2019 because it had the potential to encourage violence.

Trump has previously offered tepid support for the group, telling reporters at a news conference in August that he knew little about it but understands its supporters like him “very much” and “love America.”

Following Trump’s remarks then, Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceKamala Harris confirms she noticed fly on Pence’s head during VP debate Trump hits Biden on fracking in appeal to Pennsylvania voters The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Barrett faces questions from senators, doesn’t use notes MORE was pressed in a news interview on QAnon and said that he dismisses it “out of hand.”

Trump also tangled with Guthrie when she asked him why he had appeared hesitant at times to denounce white supremacy, including in the first presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation ‘unacceptable’ Cheers erupt as Trump puts on MAGA hat, takes off tie at Iowa rally Hillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation MORE.

