President TrumpDonald John TrumpTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation ‘unacceptable’ Michael Cohen writing second book on Trump administration’s Justice Department As Trump downplayed the virus publicly, memo based on private briefings sparked stock sell-offs: NYT MORE said Thursday at a campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., that only Jesus Christ is more famous than he is.

“Someone said to me the other day, ‘you’re the most famous person in the world by far.’ I said, ‘no, I’m not’… they said, ‘who’s more famous?’ I said, ‘Jesus Christ’,” Trump recounted, prompting cheers from his crowd of supporters.

"Someone said to me the other day, 'you're the most famous person in the world by far.' I said, 'no I'm not' … they said, 'who's more famous?' I said, 'Jesus Christ'" — Trump pic.twitter.com/KaGTYIHdxO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2020

The president added, “I’m not taking any chances … I’m not having any arguments — Jesus Christ!”

“And let me look up and I’ll say it’s not even close,” Trump said, looking to the sky.

Before he lauded Jesus, Trump extended condolences to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation ‘unacceptable’ Cheers erupt as Trump puts on MAGA hat, takes off tie at Iowa rally Hillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation MORE‘s campaign team regarding the news of two aides testing positive for COVID-19.

“Masks, no masks, everything, you can do all you want, but you know, you still need help from the boss,” Trump said, pointing to the sky.

Trump’s John Lennon-esque comments come one week after his son Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpEric Trump cancels event at gun shop after former worker tied to domestic terror plots Trump returns to campaign trail after COVID-19 diagnosis Sunday shows – Coronavirus stimulus, Barrett hearings share spotlight MORE claimed the president “literally saved Christianity.”

“The Democratic Party, the far left, has become the party of the ‘atheists,’ and they want to attack Christianity, they want to close churches, they’re totally fine keeping liquor stores open,” the younger Trump said on a North Dakota radio show, referring to some governors’ coronavirus restrictions.

Biden, a practicing Catholic, has sought to make inroads among evangelical Christian voters, who overwhelmingly backed Trump in 2016. More than 1,600 faith leaders endorsed Biden last week, reportedly the largest group in modern history to back a Democratic presidential candidate.

