https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/tucker-carlsons-bombshell-burisma-told-hunter-biden-wanted-close-cases-pursuits-top-official-ukraine/

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson announced on Thursday that he will be revealing more emails tonight that further expose corruption by the Biden family.

Tucker Carlson tweeted this at 4:16 PM on Thursday.

On his show tonight Tucker Carlson reviewed information that was released earlier today by The New York Post.

And then he dropped a bomb on the Biden Crime Family…

TRENDING: HUGE! TWITTER SHUTS DOWN After Tucker Carlson Announces He Will Release NEW HUNTER BIDEN EMAILS on His Show Tonight –Updated

Tucker Carlson shared with his audience Burisma Holdings told Hunter Biden they wanted to “close down any cases – pursuits against” its top official in Ukraine.

Burisma told Hunter they wanted “to close down any cases/pursuits against” its top official in Ukraine. Watch our report here.https://t.co/oJssXS6ADq — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

