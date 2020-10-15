https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-new-york-post-biden-banned/2020/10/15/id/992231

Twitter on Wednesday banned posts of a New York Post story on Hunter Biden but on Thursday allowed tweets from Iranian and Chinese state media condemning the U.S. ahead of the 2020 presidential election, reports Fox News.

The Post story said it uncovered emails that indicate Hunter Biden introduced his father, the Democrat nominee for president, to Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

The social media giant blocked distribution of the story because “images contained in the articles include personal and private information – like email addresses and phone numbers – which violate our rules.”

Chinese state media newspaper The Global Times, which Twitter has labeled as Chinese state media, on Thursday wrote: “Before the [U.S.] election, truth, honesty and responsibility toward people’s well-being and world peace do not exist in the U.S. The U.S. presidential election has increased, rather than reduced, the world’s sense of insecurity.”

Iranian state media IRNA on the same day retweeted a post by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei’s that said: “If Iran wanted to acquire nuclear weapons no one could prevent it.”

Twitter in August announced it would start labeling tweets and accounts from state-affiliated media accounts and no longer include them or their tweets in recommendations “as we continue to support a free and independent press.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday slammed the social media giant for censoring the Post article.

“Censoring political speech is what you’d expect in countries like China, North Korea, or Iran — NOT America,” McEnany tweeted. “This should scare every single American who values free and open discourse. Do NOT let Big Tech silence YOU.”

