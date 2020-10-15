https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/15/twitter-bans-white-house-press-secretary-for-sharing-hunter-and-joe-biden-corruption-article/

Twitter locked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany out of her account on Wednesday after she tweeted about the New York Post’s exclusive report on Hunter Biden’s foreign influence peddling.

“BREAKING: Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like,” the tweet stated.

McEnany, who has more than one million followers, shared the article at 12:33 p.m. using quotes from the telling emails in her tweet.

“**NEW** Email from Ukrainian executive to Hunter Biden asks Hunter to ‘use his influence’ on behalf of a firm paying him $50k/mo in email with subject ‘urgent issue’ obtained by @nypost,” her tweet said.

By 6 p.m., the Trump campaign announced that McEnany’s personal account was suspended for sharing this information. It is unclear when her account will be reinstated.

The New York Post was also suspended from Twitter on Wednesday for sharing the story that they reported and verified.

“The Post’s primary Twitter account (@nypost) has also been locked because the Hunter Biden stories violate its rules against the ‘distribution of hacked material,’ per email we received from Twitter,” wrote Post business reporter Noah Manskar.

According to Manskar, the only justification Twitter attempted to provide for the suspension was questioning how the incriminating hard drive and computer were obtained, despite the Post’s clear explanation about this in the article.

“Twitter says this was done because of the lack of authoritative reporting on where the materials in our Biden story originated. Per the story, the emails came off a copy of a hard drive obtained by Rudy Giuliani; original hard drive was left at a Delaware computer repair shop,” he explained.

Users also reported that they could no longer share the link to the Post’s story indicating Hunter Biden monetized foreign companies’ access to his father, Joe Biden, while the latter was vice president.

Twitter released a statement claiming that the “images contained in the articles include personal and private information” which violates their private information policy as well as their hacked materials policy. Many did not buy their statement or CEO Jack Dorsey’s attempt at an explanation.

