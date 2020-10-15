https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/15/twitter-blocks-link-to-house-republicans-press-release-on-hunter-biden-story/

Twitter censored an official press release from House Judiciary Committee Republicans after they reposted the bombshell New York Post story indicating Hunter Biden monetized foreign companies’ access to his father, Joe Biden, while the latter was vice president. The emails come from a laptop left at a repair shop that appears to have belonged to Hunter Biden and is under FBI and Senate review.

The link originally tweeted by the House Judiciary Committee Twitter has been reinstated and appears to be working again, coincidentally soon after Sen. Ted Cruz announced the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Tuesday to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and that he will testify next Friday.

Sen. @tedcruz: “Twitter is actively blocking, right now this instant, stories from the New York Post…on Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee, the full committee, will be voting on subpoenas to subpoena @Jack Dorsey to come before our committee.” pic.twitter.com/lfpEcH8xeQ — CSPAN (@cspan) October 15, 2020

Twitter posted this warning that appeared when clicking on the House Judiciary Committee Republicans’ press release, which included a link to the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story.

This is the same message that Twitter placed on the original New York Post link Wednesday, warning users that “this link may be unsafe” and that it “has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe.”

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) wrote on Twitter: “@Twitter is now interfering with an official US House of Representatives website run by @JudiciaryGOP! @Jack will censor the US Government but not vile propaganda spewed by the Iranian Ayatollahs or Communist China?!?!”

When users tried to direct message the House Republicans’ press release, which is posted with an official “.gov” URL, users’ messages were blocked from being sent. Twitter told users, “This request looks like it might be automated. To protect our users from spam and other malicious activity, we can’t complete this action right now. Please try again later.”

Users who wanted to tweet the press release were also censored. Twitter told users who try: “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.”

Facebook also blocked users from sharing and even privately direct messaging the Post’s article. Facebook blatantly stated their censorship intentions, claiming that they would be limiting the distribution of the article link until it could be “fact-checked.”

While Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted his company’s handling of the event was poor, he did not apologize or acknowledge an overstep by censoring news from a verified media organization.

On Thursday, Twitter censored the most recent New York Post Hunter Biden report, which outlines how the former vice president’s son pursued deals with one of China’s largest energy companies in an attempt to cash in “for me and my family.” The report alleges that a Chinese executive involved in the deal “had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service.”

Unbelievable. Yesterday, @twitter blocks links to @nypost story alleging Joe Biden corruption on China. TODAY, blocking links to ANOTHER NYPost story alleging Hunter Biden sold access to communist China for millions. I just tried to share that story. Here’s Twitter’s response 👇 pic.twitter.com/NZpw4gmcb2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 15, 2020

