(FOX BUSINESS) — Twitter is suppressing an official press release from the House Judiciary Committee Republicans after they reposted verbatim the New York Post story that purportedly showed emails between Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian energy executive indicating that the younger Biden introduced the executive and the then-vice president.

Fox News has not independently confirmed the New York Post story.

When clicking on the House Judiciary Republicans’ press release that included the New York Post story, the same warning appears that Twitter placed on the original New York Post link on Wednesday. The warning says that “this link may be unsafe” and that it “has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe.”

