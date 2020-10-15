https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/twitter-censors-official-us-government-website-protect-joe-biden-latest-ny-post-bombshell-blocks-links-gop-house-judiciary-committee/

The New York Post on Thursday released a second round of Hunter Biden emails that revealed Hunter attempted to secure big cash from China for him AND HIS DAD!

Biden wrote that Ye [Jianming] – (who had ties to the Chinese military) had sweetened the terms of an earlier, three-year consulting contract with CEFC that was to pay him $10 million annually “for introductions alone.” – The New York Post reported.

The tech giants immediately began censoring the New York Post on Wednesday after they first hit Joe Biden with an October surprise by releasing emails and pictures found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned computer hard drive.

Twitter blocked links to the New York Post and also locked their official Twitter account.

Twitter took their Chinese style Communist censorship to the next level on Thursday and blocked links to an official US government website to protect Joe Biden.

Twitter users were actually blocked from clicking on the House Judiciary GOP website.

Twitter censored our last link! So, we put the article on @Jim_Jordan‘s website. Nice try, @jack. But, we won’t stop. Click, share, and RT!https://t.co/DwJTdvqbUB — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 15, 2020

Twitter is censoring the US House of Representatives but not propaganda from Communist China and Iran.

🚨 Twitter is now blocking an official government website to protect Joe Biden. WATCH what happens when you click the link to @JudiciaryGOP‘s website. Twitter censors the United States House of Representatives but not propaganda from Communist China and Iran. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/cRIAuTZHDH — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 15, 2020

