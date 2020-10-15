https://townhall.com/tipsheet/juliorosas/2020/10/15/twitter-has-escalated-its-censorship-of-organizations-sharing-ny-posts-hunter-biden-story-n2578124

Twitter continues to censor organizations and users who have shared the New York Post story about Hunter Biden and alleged emails showing he did introduce then-Vice President Joe Biden to Ukrainian businessmen. The story also included comprising photos of Hunter, such as him sleeping with a crack pipe in his mouth.

To try to get around the story’s censorship, which Twitter will not allow users to tweet the link, the GOP House Judiciary Committee account tweeted a link to their website where it has the full Post story. The tweet went viral but has since been censored and brings users to the same warning page before allowing people to proceed.

Twitter has blocked users from tweeting the link to the @nypost‘s story on Hunter Biden. So we put it on our website for you to read and share. Click, share, and RT! https://t.co/tZwybnoW0e — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 14, 2020

In response, the GOP House Judiciary Committee then tweeted a link to on Rep. Jim Jordan’s (OH) website that now has the story as well.

Twitter censored our last link! So, we put the article on @Jim_Jordan‘s website. Nice try, @jack. But, we won’t stop. Click, share, and RT!https://t.co/DwJTdvqbUB — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 15, 2020

“Twitter will slap a warning label on our official government website, but lets the Ayatollah tweet freely about striking a blow against Americans? They’re not even hiding their bias against conservatives anymore,” a Judiciary Republican spokesperson told Townhall.

But it’s not the only organization that has been on the receiving end of Twitter’s censorship. @TeamTrump, the official Twitter account for President Trump’s campaign, was locked because they published a video that included material from the Post’s story.

Twitter has suspended ?@TeamTrump? for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the ?@nypost? article. 19 days out from the election. pic.twitter.com/Z9FFzridyr — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 15, 2020

Twitter has locked out @TeamTrump for posting video of clips of Joe Biden lying about never speaking to Hunter about foreign business deals. Includes snips of @nypost exposing the lies. Biden doesn’t dispute the authenticity of the docs. STILL protecting Biden from bad story. pic.twitter.com/VGJPYGiwlU — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 15, 2020

Twitter also locked the personal account to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany she shared the story.

Twitter has said the Post’s story violated its rules about sharing “personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers” and “we also currently view materials included in the articles as violations of our Hacked Materials Policy.”

Commentary on or discussion about hacked materials, such as articles that cover them but do not include or link to the materials themselves, aren’t a violation of this policy. Our policy only covers links to or images of hacked material themselves. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 14, 2020

