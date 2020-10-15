http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ftFFUjTFlGU/

Following the publication of the New York Post’s bombshell story about the Biden family’s business dealings in Ukraine, Twitter has allowed #EricTrumpUkraineScandal to trend while actively censoring the Post’s story across the platform.

Breitbart News recently reported on the New York Post’s bombshell story that alleges that Joe Biden may have met with an adviser to the board of Burisma while he was Vice President, arranged by his son Hunter, who was working as a lobbyist for the company at the time. Biden allegedly met with the executive despite previously stating: “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

The leaked emails published by the Post allegedly show that Hunter introduced his father to a Bursima executive less than a year before Biden, acting as Vice President, pressured the Ukrainian government into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company. Shortly after the story broke, many found themselves having trouble sharing it across social media. Breitbart News detailed censorship efforts by Twitter and Facebook here.

Now, despite designating any links to the Post’s story as “potentially unsafe,” Twitter is letting the hashtag #EricTrumpsUkraineScandal trends across the platform. The hashtag notes that Eric Trump gave a keynote speech in 2012 to Baltic International Bank in Riga, Latvia, which has offices in the U.K., Russia, and Ukraine.

For some time today, the hashtag trended well above a similar hashtag discussing the New York Post’s article titled #JoeBidenUkraineScandal. Since then, #TwitterCensorship has overtaken both hashtags on the platform as many begin to notice the website’s bias and attempts to censor the Hunter Biden story.

Censoring political speech is what you’d expect in countries like China, North Korea, or Iran — NOT America. This should scare every single American who values free and open discourse. Do NOT let Big Tech silence YOU‼️#TwitterCensorship — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 15, 2020

#TwitterCensorship is real. But don’t take my word for it, take theirs. pic.twitter.com/PN34FBoc2k — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 15, 2020

Big Tech is trying to steal an election, and they’re doing it right out in the open. #TwitterCensorship https://t.co/hmOtTvIysU — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 15, 2020

Read more about the social media censorship of the New York Post’s bombshell and what’s being done about it at Breitbart News here.

